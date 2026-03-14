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Parker Wotherspoon News: Registers two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Wotherspoon posted two assists, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Wotherspoon last posted a multi-point effort Jan. 3 versus the Red Wings. The defenseman has three helpers over his last four games, but offense hasn't been a major factor in his play this season, which has been steady enough to command top-four minutes. Wotherspoon is at 22 points, 59 shots on net, 137 hits, 99 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 66 appearances and has often skated alongside Erik Karlsson at even strength.

Parker Wotherspoon
Pittsburgh Penguins
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