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Parker Wotherspoon News: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Wotherspoon (rest) isn't projected to play versus the Blues on Tuesday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Wotherspoon will sit out Pittsburgh's regular-season finale for some additional rest ahead of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has generated three goals, 30 points, 70 shots on net, 113 blocked shots and 163 hits across 80 appearances in 2025-26.

Parker Wotherspoon
Pittsburgh Penguins
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