Parker Wotherspoon News: Snags assist in loss

Wotherspoon notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Wotherspoon assisted on Jordan Oesterle's tally in the second period. Those two blueliners have largely been in competition with each other for playing time in the absence of Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) but the Bruins are also doing a fair amount of shuffling of their depth players, which could lead to both Wotherspoon and Oesterle being in the lineup on occasion. For the season, Wotherspoon has a modest four points -- including two helpers over the last four games -- with 30 shots on net, 46 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 36 appearances.