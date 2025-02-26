Parker Wotherspoon News: Sticking in lineup for now

Wotherspoon has played in both of the Bruins' games since the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Wotherspoon was losing playing time to begin February, but Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) was hurt during the international tournament, opening up a new path to playing time. The 27-year-old Wotherspoon went a ninth straight game without a point in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs, and if he continues to struggle, he could lose playing time to Jordan Oesterle. For the season, Wotherspoon has two points, 27 shots on net, 43 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 32 appearances.