Parker Wotherspoon News: Stuck in reserve role

Wotherspoon has been scratched for nine of the Bruins' first 11 games after sitting out Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Given the Bruins' recent defensive struggles (13 goals allowed over three games), Wotherspoon may soon get a look in the lineup again. The 27-year-old hasn't done much when he plays, earning two hits, one shot on goal, two PIM and a minus-1 rating over two appearances. Wotherspoon could push Andrew Pekke, Mason Lohrei or Brandon Carlo for a spot in the lineup if the Bruins continue to take up residence in the Atlantic Division basement.