Patrick Brown News: Earns first point of campaign

Brown logged an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Lightning.

The helper was Brown's first point in four NHL appearances this season. He's added five shots on net, eight hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The 32-year-old forward has been up and down between the NHL and AHL Providence a few times in the last week. He'll be eligible for Providence's AHL playoff roster after a paper demotion Friday, but Brown seems likely to get a look as the pending free agent auditions for an NHL spot for 2025-26 at the end of this season.