Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Brown headshot

Patrick Brown News: Earns first point of campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Brown logged an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Lightning.

The helper was Brown's first point in four NHL appearances this season. He's added five shots on net, eight hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The 32-year-old forward has been up and down between the NHL and AHL Providence a few times in the last week. He'll be eligible for Providence's AHL playoff roster after a paper demotion Friday, but Brown seems likely to get a look as the pending free agent auditions for an NHL spot for 2025-26 at the end of this season.

Patrick Brown
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now