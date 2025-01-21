Fantasy Hockey
Patrick Brown headshot

Patrick Brown News: Joining big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Brown was recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday.

Brown has played in just one NHL game this season, registering four hits, two shots and two blocks in 12:42 of ice time against the Stars on Nov. 14. With Mark Kastelic (undisclosed) going on injured reserve, there is likely one spot available in the lineup against the Devils on Wednesday. It figures to come down to Brown or Max Jones, who was also brought up Tuesday.

Patrick Brown
Boston Bruins
