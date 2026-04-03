Patrick Brown headshot

Patrick Brown News: Scores two goals in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Brown scored two goals in AHL Providence's 4-2 win over Syracuse on Friday.

Brown's offense has dropped off dramatically late in the season. He had been limited to three assists over 15 contests prior to Friday's two-goal burst. He's up to 19 goals and 52 points over 66 appearances, with the point total being a career high while the goal mark ties his previous personal best.

Patrick Brown
Boston Bruins
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