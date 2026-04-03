Patrick Brown News: Scores two goals in AHL win
Brown scored two goals in AHL Providence's 4-2 win over Syracuse on Friday.
Brown's offense has dropped off dramatically late in the season. He had been limited to three assists over 15 contests prior to Friday's two-goal burst. He's up to 19 goals and 52 points over 66 appearances, with the point total being a career high while the goal mark ties his previous personal best.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Brown See More