Patrick Brown News: Sent back to minors

Brown was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday.

Brown's demotion could just be a temporary cap-saving measure ahead of Saturday's clash with Colorado, though Cole Koepke (upper body) may be ready to suit up against the Avs. For his part, the 32-year-old Brown has logged just two games at the NHL level in which he generated five hits, three shots and two blocks while averaging 11:02 of ice time.