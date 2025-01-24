Fantasy Hockey
Patrick Brown News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Brown was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday.

Brown's demotion could just be a temporary cap-saving measure ahead of Saturday's clash with Colorado, though Cole Koepke (upper body) may be ready to suit up against the Avs. For his part, the 32-year-old Brown has logged just two games at the NHL level in which he generated five hits, three shots and two blocks while averaging 11:02 of ice time.

