Patrick Brown News: Sent back to minors

Brown was sent to AHL Providence on Friday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Brown was recalled by the Bruins on Wednesday, but he'll head back to the minors following a brief stint with the NHL club. However, the 32-year-old was one of several players sent down Friday in order to make them eligible for the AHL playoffs, so it's possible that Brown rejoins Boston soon. Brown has made three NHL appearances this season, recording zero goals, seven hits, two PIM and two blocked shots while averaging 10:56 of ice time.