Patrick Brown News: Sent down to minors

Brown was returned to AHL Providence on Thursday.

Brown's demotion comes as Riley Duran was elevated from the minors in a corresponding move. Considering the nine-year age gap between the two, it makes sense for the Bruins to demote the veteran Brown in order to get a look at the youngster in an NHL game. In his 15 NHL outings this year, Brown has called to find the back of the net, which means he hasn't scored an NHL goal since the 2022-23 campaign.