Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Brown headshot

Patrick Brown News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 8:51am

Brown was called up by Boston on Wednesday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Brown has 16 goals and 44 points in 52 outings with AHL Providence in 2024-25. Although the 32-year-old is an offensive force in the minors, Brown shouldn't be expected to serve in more than a bottom-six capacity, if he plays for Boston at all. He has 10 goals and 25 points in 151 career regular-season appearances in the NHL.

Patrick Brown
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now