Giles was called up from AHL San Jose on Friday.

Giles was called up after getting traded from the Panthers in the Vitek Vanecek trade Wednesday. The 25-year-old Giles is going to be in contention for a regular NHL job for the rest of the season as he tries to impress his new team. He had seven points in 39 games with AHL Charlotte, so his upside for fantasy is limited.