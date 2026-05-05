Patrick Giles headshot

Patrick Giles News: Inks two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Giles signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Sharks on Tuesday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Giles appeared in only three games for the Sharks in 2025-26, picking up an assist and a plus-1 rating. The 26-year-old spent the bulk of the year with AHL San Jose, accounting for 10 goals, 14 helpers and a minus-14 rating across 67 regular-season games. The undrafted winger should not be expected to see much time at the NHL level in 2026-27.

Patrick Giles
San Jose Sharks
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