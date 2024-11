Giles was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.

After Giles was a healthy scratch Opening Night, he managed to get into the lineup in the Panthers' last nine games. Giles was unable to garner a point in his first season in the NHL, but he did pick up 16 hits and four blocked shots. Giles had 13 goals and 10 assists in 66 regular-season AHL games in 2023-24.