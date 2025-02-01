Fantasy Hockey
Patrick Kane Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Kane (upper body) will remain out of the lineup in Calgary on Saturday.

Kane could return to action as early as Sunday in Vancouver. The 36-year-old will sit out his fifth consecutive game. Kane has 11 goals and 19 assists in 42 games this season, including 15 points on the power play. Kane has struggled in even strength situations this season with only 15 points, as well as a minus-11 rating.

