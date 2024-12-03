Fantasy Hockey
Patrick Kane Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Kane (upper body) was shifted to injured reserve by the Wings on Tuesday.

Since Kane has already missed four games due to his upper-body injury, so this latest development is unlikely to impact his return to action. Instead, the extra roster spot allowed the team to bring up William Lagesson in a corresponding move Tuesday. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran Kane was struggling to score with just one goal in his last 13 outings while adding only four helpers during that stretch.

