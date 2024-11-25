Patrick Kane Injury: Ruled out against Isles

Kane is dealing with an upper-body injury that will keep him out of action versus the Islanders on Monday after head coach Derek Lalonde told reporters the forward would "need another day, probably day-to-day situation," per Jonathan Mills of the Red Wings' official site.

Kane wasn't on the ice Sunday in what was deemed a maintenance day but it seems the winger is dealing with a slightly more serious issue. At this point, the veteran should probably be considered questionable to face the Flames on Wednesday. It's been a decent start to the 2024-25 campaign for Kane, as he has garnered 10 points in 20 outings, including five with the man advantage.