Patrick Kane headshot

Patrick Kane News: Activated from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 10:00am

Kane (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday.

Kane has missed the last five games. The 36-year-old was scoreless in his five appearances leading up to his absence. Kane has three goals and seven assists over 20 outings this season, including five points on the power play. He will likely see action on the second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher.

Patrick Kane
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
