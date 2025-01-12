Patrick Kane News: All over scoresheet again Sunday

Kane potted his 10th goal of the season and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Kane is on absolute tear of late, accumulating five goals and eight helpers during his ongoing seven-game point streak. The 36-year-old has generated a multi-point performance in five of those contests. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion since Todd McLellan took over as head coach Dec. 27. The coaching change has injected life into the Wings, as their top players, along with Kane, have played with purpose since their seven-game winning streak began Dec. 29. Kane ranks fourth on Detroit in points with 10 goals and 17 assists through 37 appearances in 2024-25.