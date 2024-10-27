Patrick Kane News: Back on scoresheet in loss

Kane collected two assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Kane had a three-game point streak snapped versus Buffalo on Saturday, but it didn't take long for the 35-year-old to reacquaint himself to the scoresheet. The three-time Stanley Cup champion has been productive early on in the season, compiling seven points through nine games. Kane remains a critical aspect of Detroit's offense as he fills a top-six role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.