Patrick Kane News: Buries power-play goal

Kane scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

It's a small sample, but Kane has two power-play goals and an even-strength assist over the first three games of the Todd McLellan era. Prior to his goal Sunday versus the Capitals, he had gone 15 games without a power-play point -- unlocking more offense in that situation may be the key to turning Kane's season around. The 36-year-old winger has seven goals, 10 assists, seven power-play points, 66 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 32 appearances. He doesn't add anything outside of offense, so he'll need to score at least somewhat consistently to help in fantasy.