Patrick Kane News: Earns two helpers in loss
Kane notched two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
Kane picked up his second multi-point effort in a row and his fourth over the last 10 games. He's earned four goals, nine assists and 39 shots on net over 13 contests in March. The 37-year-old winger is up to a total of 46 points (13 goals, 33 helpers), 151 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 58 appearances in a top-six role this season.
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