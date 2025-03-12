Patrick Kane News: Erupts for five points Wednesday
Kane scored two power-play goals and added three even-strength assists in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.
It was Kane's best performance in two seasons with the Red Wings, as he had a hand in the team's first three goals of the night before picking up two more points in the third period. The 36-year-old winger has turned back the clock since the 4 Nations Face-Off, producing at least three points in three of the last 10 games while amassing five goals and 14 points, including seven points (three goals, four helpers) with the man advantage.
