Patrick Kane headshot

Patrick Kane News: First goal since return from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 7:10pm

Kane scored a power-play goal in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

He one-timed an Alex DeBrincat pass across the slot past Andrei Vasilevskiy to pull the Wings to within two in the first period. It was Kane's first goal and point in three games since his return from an upper-body injury. Kane is on pace to deliver more than 50 points this season, with about half on the power play. There's value in that profile, even if he's a risk for injury and a plus-minus liability (minus-11).

Patrick Kane
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
