Patrick Kane News: Five points in last four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Kane scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Ottawa.

He tapped in Alex DeBrincat's cross-crease pass on Detroit's sixth power-play opportunity. Kane has five points, including two power-play goals, in his last four games. Overall, he has 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) in 62 games, and 26 of those have come on the power play. Fantasy managers need to enjoy the ride right now. Some 50.9 percent of Kane's output has come on the power play, and put simply, it will be impossible to reproduce in future seasons.

