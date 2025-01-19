Patrick Kane News: Garners helper Saturday

Kane generated a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Kane has been dynamite in the new calendar year, racking up four goals and nine helpers through eight games. The future Hall of Famer has only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion during that span. Furthermore, Kane has recorded a point in nine of 11 games since Todd McLellan replaced Derek Lalonde as head coach Dec. 27. The 36-year-old Kane has more points in January than he did in November and December combined. The Buffalo native is at 11 goals, 19 assists and a minus-7 rating through 40 outings this season.