Patrick Kane headshot

Patrick Kane News: Hits 1,400-point milestone

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Kane delivered an assist Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

The assist gave Kane 1,400 NHL points (508 goals, 892 assists); he accomplished that in 1,368 career games. He's the fourth active player to that reach the 1,400-point milestone. Kane, who is 24th all-time in NHL scoring, joins Sidney Crosby (1,761; seventh all-time), Alex Ovechkin (1,686; 10th all-time) and Evgeni Malkin (1,407; 23rd all-time).

Patrick Kane
Detroit Red Wings
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