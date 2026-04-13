Patrick Kane News: Hits 1,400-point milestone
Kane delivered an assist Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
The assist gave Kane 1,400 NHL points (508 goals, 892 assists); he accomplished that in 1,368 career games. He's the fourth active player to that reach the 1,400-point milestone. Kane, who is 24th all-time in NHL scoring, joins Sidney Crosby (1,761; seventh all-time), Alex Ovechkin (1,686; 10th all-time) and Evgeni Malkin (1,407; 23rd all-time).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Kane See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim13 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Adding Upside for Championship Run14 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Kane See More