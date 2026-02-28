Patrick Kane News: Nets goal in loss

Kane scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kane snapped a 14-game goal drought with the tally, which was his first point in five outings. The 37-year-old's offense has dipped along with the rest of the Red Wings, who have been limited to two goals or fewer in six of their last seven contests. Kane has nine goals, 33 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 45 appearances in a middle-six role this season.