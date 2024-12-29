Patrick Kane News: Notches two points

Kane tallied a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

While Kane's power-play marker early in the first period was just his first point with the man advantage since Nov. 13, the three-time Stanley Cup champion has been heating up of late with three goals and six points in his last seven games. Kane's days as a dominant playmaking winger may be behind him, but the 36-year-old winger should be able to chip in enough here and there to be of use to fantasy managers.