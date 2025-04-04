Patrick Kane News: Reaches 20-goal mark

Kane scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Kane has three goals and seven points over his last seven outings. The 36-year-old winger got to the 20-goal mark Friday, reaching that level for the 17th time in his 18-year career, with the lone exception being the shortened 2020-21 campaign. Kane is at 53 points, 157 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 65 appearances this season. He's not the point-per-game superstar he once was, but he's still a strong power-play producer -- that's where he's earned 27 of his points this season, including 12 of his goals.