Patrick Kane News: Secures power-play helper

Kane posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Kane has three assists over his last four games, but he hasn't netted a goal in that span. The 35-year-old winger is looking pretty good early on with eight points (four on the power play), 18 shots on net, four PIM and a minus-4 rating through 11 appearances. Kane and Lucas Raymond have often bounced between the first and second lines, but both play on the top power-play unit and should continue to see steady ice time.