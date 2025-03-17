Patrick Kane News: Serves apple in win

Kane provided an assist, registered four shots on goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-0 shutout win over Vegas.

Kane's helper was on Detroit's final goal of the game to help the team get back on track in the Atlantic Division. The 36-year-old winger has 29 assists, 46 points and 138 shots on goal in 57 appearances this season. Kane has found another gear offensively in March with 11 points in his last eight contests. He is already one point away from equaling his total from a year ago and 11 points from his 2022-23 total. Kane holds decent fantasy value in all formats and should see plenty of minutes for Detroit down the stretch as they attempt to make the postseason.