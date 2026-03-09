Patrick Kane News: Slides two helpers Sunday

Kane dished out two assists and placed three shots on net in Sunday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.

Kane picked up a helper on each of Detroit's first two goals Sunday, including James van Riemsdyk's power-play tally in the second period. With the pair of apples, Kane is up to 27 assists, 36 points, 121 shots on net and 24 blocked shots across 49 games this season. Since the Olympic break, the 37-year-old winger has a goal, three assists and 15 shots on net across six games. When healthy, he's made a solid impact offensively with 0.73 points per game, which ranks fourth on the team. He should continue to put himself and others in scoring chances from the Red Wings' top line, giving him solid fantasy value across standard leagues.