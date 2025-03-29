Fantasy Hockey
Patrick Kane News: Snags power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Kane recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Kane continues to shine in March, earning 17 points (eight on the power play) over 14 contests. Despite that significant success, he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in more than two consecutive games all month. The 36-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, 33 helpers, 27 power-play points, 152 shots on net and a minus-14 rating across 63 appearances.

