Patrick Kane News: Strikes late goal in loss

Kane scored a goal, recorded an assist, fired five shots on net and served two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Wild.

Kane picked up a secondary helper in Sunday's opening period before he later tied the game late in the third period. With the pair of points, he is up to 15 goals, 52 points, 161 shots on net and 24 blocked shots across 62 games this season. The 37-year-old winger has excelled on a per-game basis this season and has tallied six goals and 19 points over the team's last 15 games. The 19-year NHL veteran sits just five points shy of 1,400 in his career, which is an attainable number for Kane by the end of the regular season if he can maintain his current scoring stretch.