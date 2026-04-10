Patrick Kane headshot

Patrick Kane News: Three points in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Kane scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

The 37-year-old winger has turned back to the clock over the last couple weeks. Kane has produced five multi-point performances in the last eight games, racking up four goals and 14 points over that stretch, and with three games left on the regular-season schedule for Detroit, he's four points short of his first 60-point campaign since 2021-22. He also needs just one more point to become the first American-born player in NHL history with 1,400.

Patrick Kane
Detroit Red Wings
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