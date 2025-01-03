Patrick Kane News: Two-point effort in win

Kane scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets,

The future Hall of Famer got the Red Wings on the board early in the first period by banging home a loose puck after Elvis Merzlikins couldn't corral a rebound. Kane has had trouble maintaining consistent production in 2024-25, but he's having his best stretch of the season with five goals and nine points over the last nine games.