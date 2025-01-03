Patrick Kane News: Two-point effort in win
Kane scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets,
The future Hall of Famer got the Red Wings on the board early in the first period by banging home a loose puck after Elvis Merzlikins couldn't corral a rebound. Kane has had trouble maintaining consistent production in 2024-25, but he's having his best stretch of the season with five goals and nine points over the last nine games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now