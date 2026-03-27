Patrick Kane News: Two points against hometown team
Kane scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Kane helped the Red Wings protect their lead in the third period. He set up Jacob Bernard-Docker's goal before adding the empty-netter himself. With four goals and seven assists over his last 10 outings, Kane continues to pile up points to help Detroit's playoff push. The winger has 13 goals, 44 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 57 appearances this season, mainly in a second-line role.
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