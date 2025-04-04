Patrick Maroon News: Adds assist in loss
Maroon notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
Maroon has three points over his last seven contests. The 36-year-old winger is up to 19 points, 70 shots on net, 101 hits, 97 PIM and a minus-13 rating across 66 appearances. He'll have up to six more games to try to achieve a 20-point campaign for the ninth time in his career before he hangs up his skates at the end of the season.
