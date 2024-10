Maroon (lower body) will be in the lineup to face Vancouver on Tuesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Maroon returns following just one game on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the St. Louis native registered a lone point in his five outings while recording a mere four shots. With Maroon filling a fourth-line role, Philipp Kurashev will serve as a healthy scratch for the first time this season.