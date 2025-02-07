Patrick Maroon News: Buries goal in win

Maroon scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Maroon ended a five-game slump with the first-period goal. The 36-year-old continues to play regularly on the fourth line, though he has been a healthy scratch on occasion when the Blackhawks want to give him some rest. He's also battled a back injury recently, a concern since he had surgery on his back last season. The winger has contributed three goals, 12 points, 54 shots on net, 80 hits, 71 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 48 appearances.