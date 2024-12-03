Patrick Maroon News: Deals assist in loss

Maroon notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Maroon has earned five points over his last six games, a rare run of productivity for the physical winger. He saw a season-high 15:40 of ice time Monday, but that's a rarity for a fourth-liner, though he also has a power-play role. Maroon is at eight points, 21 shots on net, 42 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 22 appearances. He's already halfway to his scoring output from 2023-24, and it's plausible he could reach the 20-point mark by season's end.