Patrick Maroon News: Dishes pair of helpers

Maroon recorded two assists and five hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Maroon earned his first multi-point effort of the season by helping out on third-period tallies from Ryan Donato and Connor Bedard. Offense is not a significant part of Maroon's playing style -- he had just 16 points over 51 regular-season outings in 2023-24, and he's topped the 40-point mark in just two of his first 13 campaigns. So far in 2024-25, he has three helpers, 18 hits, 19 PIM, seven shots on goal and a minus-1 rating while filling a bottom-six role.