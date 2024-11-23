Fantasy Hockey
Patrick Maroon headshot

Patrick Maroon News: One of each in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Maroon had one goal and one assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

Maroon's first goal in 18 games this season gave Chicago a 2-0 lead entering the third period, but Philadelphia rallied to earn the comeback win. The 36-year-old forward has recorded three of his six points in his last two outings. However, he doesn't offer much fantasy value outside of PIM and hits.

