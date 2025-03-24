Patrick Maroon News: Two points in high-scoring win

Maroon scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Maroon got the Blackhawks on the board in the first period, tying the game at 1-1. He also set up their final goal, scored by Lukas Reichel at 2:13 of the third period. Maroon should be able to play a little more free down the stretch after announcing Saturday his plans to retire at the end of the campaign. He's served as a veteran for the Blackhawks in 2024-25, earning 18 points, 66 shots on net, 86 PIM and 96 hits over 61 appearances, primarily in a fourth-line role.