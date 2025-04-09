Patrick Thomas News: Pens three-year deal

Thomas inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Wednesday.

Thomas racked up an impressive 27 goals and 77 helpers in 66 games for OHL Brantford this year. Selected by the Capitals in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old center will likely spend some time in the minors with AHL Hershey, further developing his game, before getting a shot at breaking into the NHL roster.