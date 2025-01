Laine (illness) will be a game-time call for Saturday's matchup against Dallas, according to Patrick Friolet of RDS.

Laine has missed the last four games. He has accounted for eight goals, 10 points, 37 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and nine hits through 13 appearances this season. If Laine receives clearance to return, he could replace Michael Pezetta in Saturday's lineup.