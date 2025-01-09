Fantasy Hockey
Patrik Laine headshot

Patrik Laine Injury: Not available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 9:56am

Laine (illness) will not be available Friday in Washington as he is not travelling with the team, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Laine will miss his fourth straight game, but he could return as early as Saturday when the Canadiens entertain Dallas at home. Laine has been a power-play machine this season, scoring all eight of his goals with the man-advantage over only 13 games.

Patrik Laine
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
