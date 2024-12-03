Patrik Laine Injury: Returning to lineup

Laine will make his 2024-25 season debut Tuesday against the Islanders.

Laine will slot in on a line with Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky. It may take some time for Laine to get readjusted to the speed of the NHL -- in addition to not playing yet this season, Laine suited up for just 18 regular-season games in 2023-24. The right-shot winger should see top-six minutes along with power-play time against the Islanders.